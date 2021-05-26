Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,582 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,922,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,322,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,334,649,000 after acquiring an additional 572,841 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,057,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,196,135,000 after acquiring an additional 229,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,986,127,000 after buying an additional 3,058,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $1,881,512,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,397 shares of company stock worth $12,290,269 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.39.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.26. 38,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,096,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.13 and its 200 day moving average is $116.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

