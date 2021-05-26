Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys 161 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,694 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 566,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,340,000 after acquiring an additional 17,685 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,681,000 after acquiring an additional 21,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,347,000 after acquiring an additional 112,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.03. 8,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,713. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.28. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $125.18 and a 12-month high of $174.04.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

