Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 665 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,575,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,671,000 after buying an additional 536,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after buying an additional 234,774 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,797,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,810,000 after buying an additional 88,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.85. The company had a trading volume of 187 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,355. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.72. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $340.40.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.85.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.50, for a total value of $117,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total value of $374,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,230 shares of company stock worth $22,744,840. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

