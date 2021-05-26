Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 360.3% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,151,000 after purchasing an additional 96,126 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,646. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.02. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.16 and a 1-year high of $140.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.90.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

