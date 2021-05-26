Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,228 II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 36,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $693,430.00. Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $1,840,590 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of II-VI stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.86. 7,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. II-VI Incorporated has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.37.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.08 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.76%. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IIVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on II-VI from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities upgraded II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

