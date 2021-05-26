Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 197.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total value of $7,797,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,797,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 972 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.05, for a total transaction of $397,596.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,948 shares in the company, valued at $32,702,729.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,665 shares of company stock worth $79,436,288 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.74.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $345.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $343.41 and a 200-day moving average of $352.03. The firm has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.19 and a twelve month high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

