Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target Cut to $11.50 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $15.00 to $11.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ROOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Root in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Root in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Root has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.27.

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. Root has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $29.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Root will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Root news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 213,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $2,355,710.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,105,186 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Root by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Root by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Root by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

