Royal Bank of Canada Increases H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target to C$18.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

HRUFF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

OTCMKTS HRUFF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

