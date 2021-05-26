Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

FVRR has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.08.

FVRR traded up $2.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.60. 405,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $336.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.83 and a beta of 1.99.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $907,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 511.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

