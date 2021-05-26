Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,650 ($21.56).

Shares of RDSA opened at GBX 1,382.20 ($18.06) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 878.10 ($11.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,718.36 ($22.45). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,396.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,391.01. The company has a market capitalization of £107.91 billion and a PE ratio of -9.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently -0.45%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

