Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) PT Raised to $25.00

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

RUBY stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 2.57. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $6,090,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $506,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUBY. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,822,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,321,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,016,000 after purchasing an additional 721,355 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $14,575,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,416,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,710,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,749,000 after purchasing an additional 436,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

