Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Trading Up 6.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) traded up 6.9% on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $25.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Rubius Therapeutics traded as high as $28.03 and last traded at $28.03. 4,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,388,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Rubius Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $6,090,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 10.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.