Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.490-0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Ryerson stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.70. 605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,084. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $604.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin D. Richardson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $124,125.00. Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 30,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $502,877.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,256.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,359 shares of company stock valued at $662,336 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

