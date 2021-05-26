S.Finance Reaches Market Cap of $55,018.10 (SFG)

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last week, S.Finance has traded 42.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. S.Finance has a market cap of $55,018.10 and $759,032.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One S.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00080327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00018960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.46 or 0.00973319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.02 or 0.09791132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00092323 BTC.

S.Finance Coin Profile

S.Finance (SFG) is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official website is s.finance . S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

Buying and Selling S.Finance

