Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.22

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.22 and traded as high as $4.46. Safe Bulkers shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 3,098,900 shares changing hands.

SB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SB. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth about $1,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,072,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after buying an additional 461,100 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 171,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 141,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

