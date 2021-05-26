Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.10

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

SFSHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital raised Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Safestore has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Safestore alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94.

About Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.