salesforce.com (CRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect salesforce.com to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, analysts expect salesforce.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $227.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.26. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,435 shares of company stock valued at $41,978,975. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.62.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.