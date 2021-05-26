Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) and Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Critical Analysis

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Harmony Gold Mining and Sandstorm Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Gold Mining 1 1 0 0 1.50 Sandstorm Gold 0 3 6 0 2.67

Sandstorm Gold has a consensus price target of $12.65, indicating a potential upside of 49.00%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Harmony Gold Mining.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Sandstorm Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Gold Mining $2.02 billion 1.66 -$56.54 million ($0.10) -54.30 Sandstorm Gold $93.03 million 17.76 $13.82 million $0.12 70.75

Sandstorm Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harmony Gold Mining. Harmony Gold Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A Sandstorm Gold 28.36% 4.74% 4.65%

Risk and Volatility

Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Harmony Gold Mining on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa. It also owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; and the Wafi-Golpu, a project in Morobe Province in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. It has a portfolio of 201 streams and royalties. The company has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

