Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.17 Million

Analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will post $138.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.94 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted sales of $124.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year sales of $525.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $509.00 million to $534.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $502.29 million, with estimates ranging from $495.46 million to $506.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,429,000. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average of $37.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

