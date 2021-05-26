Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €98.50 ($115.88).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of EPA:SAN traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €87.94 ($103.46). 1,881,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is €86.06 and its 200-day moving average is €82.06. Sanofi has a one year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a one year high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

