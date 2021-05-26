Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SC. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

NYSE SC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.38. 731,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,274. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 51.93, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,972,000 after purchasing an additional 178,336 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at $42,257,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth $21,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,881,000 after acquiring an additional 40,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WS Management Lllp acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at about $18,131,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

