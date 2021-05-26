Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the April 29th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SNPHY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.14. 80,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,619. Santen Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98.

About Santen Pharmaceutical

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension, such as DE-111, which is in Phase III clinical trial; DE-117 in Japan; DE-126 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial; DE-128 in Europe, as well as is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the United States; and DE-130A that is in Phase III clinical trial.

