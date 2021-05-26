Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the April 29th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SNPHY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.14. 80,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,619. Santen Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98.
About Santen Pharmaceutical
