Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.67.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $68.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.03 and a beta of 0.96. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.08.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 40,000 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $4,070,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $445,697.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,697.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,135,453 shares of company stock worth $85,179,596.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.