Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,142 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $12,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,957,000 after purchasing an additional 220,339 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 237.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after buying an additional 201,032 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 381,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,679,000 after buying an additional 136,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,035 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.53. 1,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,319. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $102.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.38.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

