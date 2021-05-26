Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Lifted by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,670 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $40,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,842,000 after purchasing an additional 91,807 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,793,000 after acquiring an additional 450,378 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,448,000 after acquiring an additional 145,068 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,198,000.

SCHA stock traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $101.52. 2,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,987. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.39 and a 200-day moving average of $95.04. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $61.57 and a twelve month high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

