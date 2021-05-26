Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Short Interest Update

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the April 29th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Commerzbank downgraded Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Get Scor alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.23. 47,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,030. Scor has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 10.22.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Scor had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 0.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scor

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.