Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 201 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,179,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,951,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 24,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter.

VBK stock opened at $272.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.02. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.50 and a 52 week high of $304.93.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

