Scotia Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 1,084 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ITW opened at $232.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.00. The company has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.34 and a 12 month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITW. Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.38.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

