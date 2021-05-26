Scotia Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 3,733 Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,778,000 after buying an additional 1,432,658 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,357,000 after purchasing an additional 591,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,851,000 after purchasing an additional 408,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,637,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 715,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,279,000 after purchasing an additional 256,498 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHWY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

NYSE CHWY opened at $72.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of -317.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.40. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,190,469 shares of company stock worth $504,577,145. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

