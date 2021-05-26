Scotia Capital Inc. Has $241,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000.

IWR stock opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.29 and a 12 month high of $78.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.85.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

