Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $244,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after buying an additional 2,575,808 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 81,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 171,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after buying an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $230,000.

SCZ stock opened at $75.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $76.35.

