Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New $259,000 Investment in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,573,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 13,573 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after buying an additional 82,565 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000.

Shares of FDNI opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average of $46.84. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $57.26.

