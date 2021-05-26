Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $252,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

RCII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $64.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

