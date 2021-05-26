Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases New Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbus Point LLP grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Point LLP now owns 32,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $3,654,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 57.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPOT stock opened at $236.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.18 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.20. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $175.73 and a 52 week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPOT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.04.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

