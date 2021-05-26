Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nikola were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,013,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nikola by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,874,000 after buying an additional 106,907 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Nikola by 129.5% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,247,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,212,000 after buying an additional 1,267,820 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nikola during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,169,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,158,000. 17.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

NKLA opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. Nikola Co. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $93.99. The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $48,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

