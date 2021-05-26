Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 20,932 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,932 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The AES by 65.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The AES in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 144.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AES shares. TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of AES stock opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

