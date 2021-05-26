Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 2,187 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.9% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 95,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $1,245,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $4,143,810.00. Insiders have sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock opened at $49.01 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.48.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

