Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 3,096 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,283,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,363,000 after purchasing an additional 775,186 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,557,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,567,000 after purchasing an additional 696,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 628.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,470,000 after purchasing an additional 620,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other Teradyne news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,826.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

Shares of TER opened at $128.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.13 and a 200 day moving average of $124.31. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.11 and a 12 month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.