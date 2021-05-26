Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 334 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock opened at $81.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.39 and its 200 day moving average is $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

