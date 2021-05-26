Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 339 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 83.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $187.06 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $145.49 and a twelve month high of $193.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.54 and its 200 day moving average is $178.94. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.17.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.