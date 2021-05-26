Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $88.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective upped by analysts at Mizuho from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $93.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.82. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,804 shares of company stock valued at $25,020,650 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

