Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.27.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of SEE stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.38. 41,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,315. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,578,000 after purchasing an additional 204,729 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,532,000 after purchasing an additional 731,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,442,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,487,000 after purchasing an additional 261,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,834,000 after purchasing an additional 553,978 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,811,000 after acquiring an additional 702,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

