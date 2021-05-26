Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 28.98% and a negative return on equity of 26.95%.

NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.80.

SHIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

