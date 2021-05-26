Seaport Global Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on May 31st (OTCMKTS:SGAMU)

Seaport Global Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SGAMU) lock-up period will end on Monday, May 31st. Seaport Global Acquisition had issued 12,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 30th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS SGAMU opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Seaport Global Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Precept Management LLC bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000.

About Seaport Global Acquisition

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

