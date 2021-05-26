Seaport Global Securities Upgrades Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) to Buy

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) was upgraded by research analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PEG. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.04.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Insiders have sold 10,574 shares of company stock valued at $669,648 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

