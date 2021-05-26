Secret One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.67 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 26th. One Secret coin can now be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00004067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $112.68 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $214.85 or 0.00540554 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022788 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.46 or 0.01503192 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000107 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 184,209,155 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

