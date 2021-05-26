Sector Gamma AS Purchases 33,614 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sector Gamma AS lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 324,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,614 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health makes up approximately 3.6% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $19,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,593. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

