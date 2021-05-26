Sector Gamma AS Takes $2.29 Million Position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Sector Gamma AS purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter valued at about $810,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of CureVac by 12.2% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter valued at about $885,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter valued at about $974,000. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CureVac alerts:

CVAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CureVac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

CVAC traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.55. CureVac has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $151.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.11 and its 200-day moving average is $98.64.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.