Securian Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,084 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 65,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 370,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,894,000 after acquiring an additional 161,847 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.11. The company had a trading volume of 78,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,152. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.63. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $87.34. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of 72.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

