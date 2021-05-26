Securian Asset Management Inc Has $12.25 Million Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136,567 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned about 0.20% of Brixmor Property Group worth $12,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 23,202 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 42,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 21,840 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,429,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 202,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.32. 28,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,122. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

BRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.46.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,800. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

